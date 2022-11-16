As part of it corporate social responsibility (CSR), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has donated office furniture and conference seats to Sokoto state Sector Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Presenting the items yesterday, the CBN branch controller in Sokoto State, Mr Dahiru Usman, commended FRSC on its effort to safeguard lives and properties as well as urged leadership to redouble efforts on ensuring safer roads.

Usman said, “The strides of FRSC leadership in ensuring maximum execution of organization’s mandates are commendable and CBN deemed it fit to complement their services.

“The CBN’s CRS platform support to communities, institutions and organizations to enhance their activities would consider FRSC in other supports.”

In his response, the sector commander of FRSC, Mr Kabiru Yusuf-Nadabo, expressed excitement over the gesture stressing that it would surely enhance their activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yusuf-Nadabo lauded the cordial relationship that exists between CBN and FRSC, this was demonstrated by physical present of Branch Controller on the presentation of the items in spite of their busy schedule.

He reiterated the commitment of FRSC to ensure accident-free roads noting that, the sector recorded 32 per cent reduction of road crashes this year when compare with last year’s statistics.

He enjoined road users to abide by road regulations at all times and urged drivers to avoid over loading and speeding which are the main courses of road accidents.