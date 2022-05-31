Again, Kabba in Kogi State has recorded another explosion, 18 days after a blast occurred in the area.

The latest explosion suspected to be a dynamite took place on Sunday night in a beer parlour in Okepadi, when supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were rounding off their celebration of the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate.

The first explosion which was trailed by controversy on whether it was a bomb or gas cylinder, occurred on May 11, 2022, also at a beer parlour near Lewu Junction in the town.

While confirming the Sunday incident, 18 days after the first explosion, police public relations officer, William Aya, said the explosion happened at one Omofemi Bar at Okepadi Quarters, Kabba, around 9.15pm of Sunday.

He said no casualties had been reported so far but investigation into the incident to unravel the mystery surrounding incessant blasts in the ancient city of Kabba was in top gear.

Aya called on public-spirited individuals who had useful information about what was happening with Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to approach police command promising that all information would be covered with iron coat.

“The criminals are in our midst they are not spirits; they are our neighbours in the beer parlour, in the market, restaurants, banks and traveling together in the same vehicle,” he stated.