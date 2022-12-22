The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Imo State, Prof Sylvia Uchenna Agu, has said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Isu Local Government Area office was attacked and vandalised.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, December 20, 2022, he said.

A statement by the national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday said eight windows were smashed, and burglary proofs removed.

Fortunately, he said the attackers could not access the building.

Okoye said movable and immovable equipment as well as other materials were not removed or vandalised.

He, however, said as a precautionary measure, critical materials such as ballot boxes and voting cubicles have been evacuated to another INEC facility for safekeeping.

Similarly, he said all uncollected PVCs have been secured while security will be deployed to ensure the continuous collection of the cards by registered voters in the same premises.

“The incident has been reported to the Police and other security agencies for necessary action.

“This is the fourth attack on INEC facilities in Imo State in less than three weeks following previous attacks on Orlu and Oru West Local Government Areas and the State Headquarters in Owerri,” he added.