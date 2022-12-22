Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said the projects delivered by his administration will attract votes for all candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state in the 2023 general elections.

Wike said this yesterday at the inauguration of the Ahoada -Omoku Dual Carriage-way, which was held at the Ahoada State School in Ahoada East local government area of the state.

The governor said while people are talking about vote buying and using money to induce the electorate, his administration has remained committed to doing more work for Rivers people and to make them happier.

He said: “Our own campaign is to do work. When you are talking about vote buying, this is vote buying. We are using work to make the people support us. So, people should not bother themselves thinking people are going to carry money.

“See our own here, we are using the Ahoada-Omoku road dualization, we are using Ahoada-Ekpena Road, we are using the University campus, we are using Ochigba/Ogbologbolo/Ozochi Road. What will they (opposition) come here and tell you again.”

Wike also said his administration will use the instrumentality of the law to jail politicians who want to disobey the Executive Orders 21 and 22.

The governor noted that some politicians are already boasting that with the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Police on their side, the Executive Orders are inconsequential, and therefore they will disobey them.

He dared such politicians to disobey the Executive Orders if they can and see if they will not be jailed.

Wike said: “I didn’t say nobody should use primary and secondary schools for campaigns. All I have said is if you want to use primary and secondary schools for your campaigns, you deposit money.

“So that when you’ve used the place and spoil anything in the school, the government will use the money to repair those things you spoilt and clean up the school. And there are those who say that they would disobey and no person will do anything. If you do disobey, you know where you will be.”

The governor explained that the Executive Orders seek to regulate the conduct of political activities to curb nuisance and promote public peace.

He said: “Some people put their campaign offices where people are living. Somebody is coming back to his house, he can’t enter his house. Why, because they are holding political meetings.

“We say this thing has to be regulated. It has to be in a non-residential area. They say they will not, I say you will. If you dare it without approval, you’ll go to jail.”

Commenting on the Ahoada -Omoku dualised road, Wike said it has been completed to add to the several projects that has transformed Ahoada into a modern city.

The governor warned owners of land property who were duly compensated before the road project commenced not to return to build structures on the space left for future expansion work.

He said the space now belongs to the State government and directed the Commissioner for Works to demolish all structures that have already been erected on such land space.

Wike at the event formally recognised HRH, Kelvin Ngozi Anugwo as the Eze Ekpeye Logbo 111 and said his staff of office and certificate of recognition will be issued to him in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The governor also gave a brand Prado SUV to the Bishop of Diocese of Ahoada Anglican communion, Rt. Rev. Clement Ekpeye and said other Bishops of the Anglican church had received theirs.

He stated that before his assumption of office in 2015, there was only one first class traditional ruler in Ekpeye land. But, he has reversed this as there are presently not less than six first class traditional rulers in Ekpeye land.