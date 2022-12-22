President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, has congratulated Engineer Habu Gumel over his reelection as president of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC).

The 73-year-old Gumel was re-elected NOC president for the fifth term in office last week’s Thursday at the AGM and Elective Congress of the body in Jalingo after polled 21 votes to defeat his closest rival Sani Ndanusa, a former Tennis Federation president and one time NOC president who scored 19 votes.

IOC President Bach in a three paragraph congratulatory letter, dated December 20 and sent to Gumel, said; “Please allow me to extend my sincerest congratulations to you on your re-election as President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee on 15 Dec. 2022.

“My very best wishes for a successful term.

‘’The IOC looks forward to pursuing its fruitful collaboration with your NOC and remains fully at your disposal to continue to support and assist your NOC in performing its mission and daily activities.

‘’Wishing you and your NOC a happy and successful New Year 2023, I remain Thomas Bach,’’

ADVERTISEMENT

Gumel was first elected as NOC President in 2001, and he served two consecutive terms until 2010. His bid for a third consecutive term was unsuccessful, having been beaten by Mr Ndanusa, who took over as president from 2010 to 2014.

Gumel staged a return after Mr Ndanusa’s brief reign, winning another back-to-back term from 2014 to 2022, and despite being at 73 years of age which made him Honorary Member instead of active member of IOC, Nigeria Olympic Committee still elected him for a fifth term in office as president.