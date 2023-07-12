ANPA Agitates Recruitment Of Certified Public Administrators In Public/Civil Service

The Association of Nigerian Public Administrators (ANPA) is agitating for the recruitment of certified and trained public administrators in Nigeria’s public/civil service sector as a means of halting the bureaucracy, corruption and paper pushing in the civil service.

Chairman Board of Trustees, ANPA and the Dean, Faculty of Social Science, National Open University of Nigeria, Abuja, Professor Kamal Bello, made this known at the 3rd annual international conference of the association held in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, Bello who noted that ANPA aims to give a unique voice to public administrators in the country, said post it’s early years of establishment, the association will devote itself to the agitation of the recruitment of public administrators into public offices in Nigeria.

According to him, a large number of employees in the public and civil service offices are not public administrators.

Rather they are from diverse fields of discipline, biologists, educationists, historians and even chemists, as he recalled a one-time Head of Civil Service – was a graduate of Chemistry.

This practice, he said, does not bode well for the nation’s public service as these people end up in gove