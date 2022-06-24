Governor of Kaduna State Malam Nasir El-Rufai in collaboration with the National Malaria Elimination Programme and with funding support from the Global Fund Malaria Project, has commenced the process of giving 2022 Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs) to 5.5million residents of the state.

The state’s health promotion officer, Kaduna State Ministry of Education, Maryam I. Kure, made this known during a media parley held in Kaduna. According to her, the ministry will flag off the campaign on 6th July, 2022, after which a total number of 5.5 million mosquito nets will be distributed to citizens, to help reduce the effect of mosquito related illness.

“We have a total number of 5.5 million nets to distribute to the citizens of Kaduna State. We have trained our personnel at the state level and this week we are going to step down the training to the local government level, after which, we are going down to the community level where the distributors will be trained alongside the town announcers, the security and other managers. These people will be going from House-House to distribute the net to citizens of Kaduna State across the 23 LGAs.

“They should be rest assured that the people will get the net because we are going to distribute about 5.5 million to ensure that every citizen get the net. They should also make use of it because some of them will collect and dump it without using it, while some use it for other purposes,” she said.

Also addressing journalists shortly after the event, the director, technical and programme Society for Family Health, Mr John Ocholi, said the organization is working with 10,500 personnel across all the local governments, including supervisors, distributors and civil society organizations (CSOs) for effective result.

He said, “In 2019, we worked with Kaduna State Government and distributed about 5.1 million nets this time around we plan to distribute 5.45 million nets. We intend to go from door to door across every community in the state to ensure that everybody in the state gets at least a net.

“In total, we are working with 10,500 as personnel across the state in the 23 LGAs, supervisors, distributors, town announcers in the community we also have CSOs who are going to mobilize people, conveyors who are going to be moving with the trucks from one place to another so it is a huge task.”