Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has emerged the deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the forthcoming 2023 general election in Rivers State.

ADC governorship candidate in the state, Tonte Ibraye, made the announcement on Friday morning, in a statement posted on his verified Facebook page.

The statement reads: “After series of consultations with leaders of our party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State and the national level, I’m glad to announce Ambassador Tonto Dikeh as my running mate for the 2023 gubernatorial election in Rivers State.

“We are pleased to welcome her to the #RiversRescueMission2023 as we strive to improve the standard of living for everyone in our dear Rivers State.”