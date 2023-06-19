Monday, June 19, 2023
Apapa Port Makes History, Berths Largest Container Vessel

by Yusuf Babalola
7 seconds ago
in Cover Stories
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has recorded another milestone as it received the largest container vessel to visit the Lagos Port Complex (LPC), Apapa.

This is coming barely one month after the Tin-Can Island Port received a largest container vessel,

APM Terminals Apapa, on Friday, received the largest containership to ever call at the Lagos Port Complex Apapa to date.

The Singapore-flagged Kota Cantik, operated and managed by Pacific International Lines (PIL), is a 6,606 TEU containership with a draught of 11.6 metres, Length Over All (LOA) of 300 metres and beam of 40 metres.

The historic berthing of the vessel was witnessed by officials of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), PIL and APM Terminals Apapa.

