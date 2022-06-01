Five aggrieved All Progressive Congress (APC) aspirants for Adamawa Southern Senatorial zone have rejected results of primaries of Southern Senatorial seat. The result declared Adamu Ismaila Numan as winner of the primaries held between 28 to 29 May.

The aspirants, in a petition to the Senate Appeal Committee, Adamawa, alleged voting buying which they said infringed on the basic tenets of justice in the primaries.

The petition, signed by Barrister Silas Sanga, Spokesman of the aspirants ,Sen Grace Jackson Bent, Sen. Abubakar Mo’Allahyidi, Bridget Zidon, Sani Jada said they did not participate in the senatorial elections at all.

They prayed that a new committee should be set up to hold fresh primaries. They further said an agent was accosted and several multiple promissory notes were found on him and the electoral committee was duly alerted resulting in the postponement of the exercise.

Sanga noted that aggrieved by the postponement of the primaries, thugs and miscreants sympathetic to Numan launched an onslaught against the five aspirants leading to the vandalisation of their cars while they narrowly escaped being harmed.

In his reaction, Adamu Ismaila Numan said, the accusations are baseless and fabricated to cover their defeat.

“The first, second, third and fourth delegates were assisted to vote for me because they cannot write their names, the other aspirants raised an alarm saying that amounted to vote buying.

“All the delegates are adults and they should have raised the alarm themselves if anyone has done anything against their wishes.

“He added that the outcries of the five aspirants have lost substance,” he said.