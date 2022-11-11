The Contact and Mobilisation committee for the North West zone of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council has ruled out the possibility of the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Musa Kwankwaso, winning the 2023 presidential poll in the zone.

Instead, it said the zone, which is capable of determining the next president of Nigeria, is indebted to the presidential candidate of APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and would vote for him.

It noted that despite the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) coming from the region, it will not affect the fortunes of Tinubu in 2023.

Director of the committee, Hon Aminu Sani Jaji, said having supported President Buhari in the last seven and half years as president, the North West must mobilise support and deliver victory for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket in the forthcoming presidential election.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja during the inauguration of the campaign council’s Contact and Mobilisation Committee for the North-west, Jaji who heads the committee assured that Tinubu will succeed Buhari.

According to him, the North West has one of the most populated states in the country (Kano) which is currently under the APC and looking at the 2015 and 2019 elections results, APC will definitely coast to victory in 2023.

Jaji said, “The best thing that we can do in 2023 is to pay back to Tinubu who has supported our son (President Muhammadu Buhari) to be President twice. It is time to pay back what the others zone did to our son, a father and a role model, President Muhammadu Buhari, and how the people from South West stood their ground, supported him throughout unconditionally.

“So, it is time to give some support to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu unconditionally, but with conditions that he is going to make Northern Nigeria, most especially, great.”

Urging the committee members to work assiduously to achieve victory at all levels for the APC candidates, the former chairman, House committee on Intelligence and internal security said the North West committee has a task to take Tinubu’s manifestos to the grassroots.

Jaji added: “I’m extremely concerned about the task before this important committee, considering the fact that the North West constitutes the majority of the electorates in Nigeria and is a determining factor for whoever is going to be the next president of this country.

“But the other challenges that we all need to address is that in 2015, we had a presidential candidate who happened to be a platform, the same as 2019. But now we have a candidate who is a flag bearer and the only thing we can do to address the difference between the two is the work of this important committee that will disseminate and sensitize the people of North West who have been in power for good seven and a half years and now it is time to pay back.”

On the presidential ambition of Kwankwaso, the assistant secretary of the committee, Dr Talatu Nasir, said despite the fact that the presidential candidate of the NNPP is coming from the region it would not affect Tinubu’s fortune in the presidential poll.

Nasir said, “This Committee has already drawn the modalities of going from one house to the other, from one polling unit to another in order to see that we deliver our candidate.

“In the North-west we will make a bold statement when the time come that Bola Tinubu is our candidate,” he said.