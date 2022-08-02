A former member of the House of Representatives and steering committee member of the Tinubu Support Group in Borno State, Hon Abdu Musa Msheliza, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to work for the party candidates including the Borno South Senatorial District flagbearer, Hon Kudla Satumari Haske.

Msheliza, who is also a two-term member of the Borno State House of Assembly representing Hawul State Constituency and later represented Askira Uba/Hawul Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, until leaving the APC, was a member of the steering committee of Tinubu Support Group (TSG) heading Borno South.

Msheliza who was an aspirant for the House of Representatives, Askira Uba/Hawul Federal Constituency in the just concluded APC primaries, where he was not allowed to partake in the primaries is an astute grassroots politician with a track record of citizen engagement in representation. The politician has already obtained his membership card of the PDP.

“I am a lover of justice, fairness, equity and consultative decision-making processes in every leadership selection process, and the people should take center stage in deciding who they elect as their leaders, and not somebody or some people sitting somewhere picking and appointing who is presented as candidates in a democratic Nigeria of 21st century,” Msheliza said while giving reasons for leaving the APC.

“As such, I hate the politics of suppression, and subjugation, where democrats cannot be allowed to test their popularity freely and openly,” he said.

“That is the reason for leaving the ruling APC for the PDP where ownership of leadership selection processes belongs to the people.

“This necessitates his exit even after being appointed as a key steering committee member of the Tinubu Support Group for 2023 general elections,” Msheliza said promising to deploy his entire campaign network in his immediate constituency and the entire state to ensure they work together with the teaming supporters and Stakeholders of PDP in Borno State to deliver the state to PDP in 2023.

Msheliza called on the good people of Borno State to reject any form of intimidation, imposition, threat, and rigging by participating actively in the election right at their polling units and demanding fairness and justice at every level.

“This is the price citizens must pay to safeguard democratic principles that give birth to good governance through sound leadership,” he said.

Reviewed by the Zonal Chairman of Borno south Into the PDP and had collected his membership card at his ward.