Minister of state for transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State to forge a united front to enhance the chances of the party winning the 2023 general elections.

Adegoroye said the success of the APC candidates in the coming general elections will rest on the shoulders of unity of purpose among the leaders and members of the party in the state.

The minister stated this while hosting leaders of a group within the APC, the Aketi Continuity Mandate Group from Akure South and Akure North local government areas, who paid him a visit at his residence in Akure, the State capital.

Describing the Presidential Candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a credible and sellable candidate, Adegoroye said Tinubu has contributed immensely to national development.

He added that an overwhelming victory of the party in 2023 is a collective responsibility for all party leaders.

According to him, party leaders, especially in Akure South and Akure North LGAs, must forget the divisive issues of the past and come together before the flag off of the campaigns for the general elections.

Thanking the group leaders for the visit and their overwhelming goodwill messages after he is appointed Minister, Adegoroye assured them that he will be accessible to them and other leaders and members of the party and will strive to carry everyone along.

The minister, who commended the state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for being the rallying point of the party in and outside the State, also thanked APC leaders in the State for their efforts in holding the party together.

Speaking earlier, the Leader of the group, who is its State Coordinator, Mr Saka Yusuf Ogunleye, said the visit was necessitated by the need to offer support for the Minister in his new role in government.