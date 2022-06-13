A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ibrahim Saka Ominiwe has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, who he said had come to right the wrongs by revalidating the sanctity of the June 12 election and gave official recognition to the winner, Chief Moshood Abiola.

The party chieftain while speaking at the first year anniversary of the Progressive Youth Movement of Olukunle Community, Ibadan, noted that history of this country would always smile on the president and those who facilitated its actualisation like Pa Bisi Akande, Sen Bola Tinubu the APC Standard bearer in 2023 presidential election.

Ominiwe who is also the President, Educational Legacy College, Olukunle Olodo Ibadan, Nigeria, noted the youth President, Mr Lawal Rasheed had enunciated the development activities carried out in the last one year.

While commenting on the youths, he said there were more development works to be carried out in the next one year.

“We shall stand by your group, this is a way of preparing you for future leadership. But I will admonish you all that in preparing for leadership positions in future get yourselves with right education; right skills, spiritually inclined, love your neighbours, be your neighbours’ keeper, tolerance and push Gil and be transparent and accountable.

“Remember that we shall give account of our stewardship on the day of resurrection”, he added.

In preparation for the general election next year, Ominiwe urged them to get involved and vote for people of impeccable character and be a builder like Jagaban, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.