Niger State governor and chairman North Central States Governors’ Forum (NCGF), Abubakar Sani Bello, has congratulated Nigeria’s former military head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar as he turns 80.

The governor, in a statement by the chief press secretary, Mary Noel Berje, described the former military leader as a patriot and elder statesman who has remained consistent as well as significant in the progress and development of Nigeria in general. He said having an outstanding and iconic leader in the state and country is a great privilege.

Governor Sani Bello eulogised the former Nigerian leader, whose positive and selfless disposition towards a better society earned him the name “Father of Democracy” haven handed over leadership to a democratically elected president even when he could resist such move.

The governor also acknowledged the immense efforts of the celebrant geared towards promoting national unity, cohesion and global peace through the Peace and Sustainable Development Studies he established in Minna and his several peace mediating roles across the globe.

“Your resolve to rededicate yourself to the service of our fatherland and humanity in general is not in doubt and it is a clear testimony of your statesmanship and influence which cuts across the length and breadth of this country and even beyond,” he added.

Governor Sani Bello noted that, at 80 years, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has remained a reference point for good governance, diplomacy and conflict resolution.

… Cautions Against Endangering Nigeria’s Hard-earned Democracy

Niger State governor Abubakar Sani Bello has said that it is time to depart from the usual rhetoric and seek pragmatic solution to the challenges of governance in order not to undermine and endanger the hard-earned democracy in Nigeria.

The governor who felicitated with the citizens on the Democracy Day celebration yesterday, commended them for their support and contributions to the growth and development of the state.

Sani Bello who spoke in a message by his chief press secretary Mary Noel Berje, to mark this year’s celebration, was quoted to have said, “There is the need to reinvent the wheel of governance that will drive the country to the Promised Land. We must concentrate on discussing solutions to the problems threatening the corporate existence of our country.”

He acknowledged the fragility of the country’s nascent democracy and expressed the need for the leaders to preoccupy themselves with how to make it survive and use it to better the lives of the people.

“It is time for the country’s leadership to depart from the usual rhetoric and seek pragmatic solution to the challenges of governance in order not to undermine and endanger the hard-earned democracy,” the governor stated.

Governor Sani Bello therefore called on Nigerians in general, and Nigerlites in particular, to collectively work for the sustenance of democracy stressing that it remains the best system of governance despite its challenges or shortcomings.

While congratulating the citizens for the seamless transition of democratic government from one administration to another, the governor reminded the people of their individual commitment in building a just and egalitarian society of our dream.

He paid glowing tribute to all the patriotic Nigerians who made sacrifices so that Nigerians can celebrate this day adding that, in spite of the challenges being faced as a nation, the country must remain resolute to keep the dreams of its founding fathers alive.

The governor further urged all citizens to look into the future with renewed hope and support the present APC-led administration in its efforts towards ensuring a secured, united and prosperous state in particular and nation at large.