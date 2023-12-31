A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr Garus Haruna Gololo, has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest, probe and prosecute all former ministers indicted under President Muhammadu Buhari.

Gololo, who stated this in Abuja on Sunday while briefing journalists, also urged the security and anti-corruption agencies to go after all former aides of the ex-president, who have so far been indicated in the case of Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Recall that HURIWA’s national coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, had also condemned the reported approval for the naira redesign, asserting that it came from former Buhari’s aide, Sabiu Tunde ‘Yusuf’, rather than Buhari.

HURIWA expressed concern over what they perceive as a breach of legal protocols and insisted on Sabiu’s accountability for his role in the currency redesign.

Reacting to this, Dr Gololo said if Emefiele has been arrested and is currently on prosecution, what is stopping the EFCC or DSS from inviting Sabiu for questioning?

He further said the former ministers especially the minister of finance, humanitarian, aviation, transportation and others should be probed on their financial dealings while in the office.

The immediate past minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, is currently under scrutiny for his alleged spending in presenting a hastily repainted, chartered aircraft as the national carrier, Nigeria Air.

HURIWA had also demanded accountability from Sadiya Umar Farouq, the former minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development, and Disaster Management, regarding the expenditure of funds allocated for social investment programs, particularly school feeding.

There is a litany of allegations, including corruption, abuse of office, and mismanagement of social investment funds during her tenure, calling for her immediate arrest and investigation by the DSS and EFCC.