The wife of Ekiti State Governor, Olayemi Oyebanji, has stepped in to rescue 27 indigent patients stranded at four government health facilities by paying their medical bills, allowing them to celebrate the New Year with their families.

The gesture, a component of her Widows and Orphans Hope (WAOH) Project, saw Oyebanji distributing over N3 million to beneficiaries at Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado Ekiti; State Specialist Hospitals in Ikere, Ijero, and Ikole Ekiti.

Explaining her motivation, Oyebanji said, “While on holidays in Ikogosi Ekiti, it just came to my mind that we have patients in hospitals who are unable to go home during this period. We must do something to assist them to pay their bills for them to celebrate New Year in their homes.”

This act of kindness comes as part of Oyebanji’s broader efforts to alleviate hardship in the state. Her office has distributed over 700 bags of rice during this Yuletide season, aligning with the Governor’s Shared Prosperity vision.

The First Lady’s initiative was met with praise from the EKSUTH Chief Medical Director, Prof. Kayode Olabanji, who called her and her husband “God-sent” for their positive impact on lives in the state. He highlighted how paying medical bills for the less privileged has become a crucial part of Oyebanji’s outreach program.

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Peju Babafemi, expressed gratitude for the governor and his wife’s “pro-people initiatives and life-changing programs,” while Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, commended the timely and impactful nature of the cash support.

Two beneficiaries, Salaudeen Idris and Mrs. Kemisola Bamigbola, expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the First Lady, offering prayers for the family and the administration.