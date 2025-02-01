The Deputy National Chairman (North) of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Ali Bukar Dalori, has called for a sustainable bilateral cooperation between Nigeria and Ethiopia.

Dalori made the call in an address at the Second Congress of Ethiopia’s Prosperity Party in Addis Ababa, emphasising the shared vision of progress, unity, and development between the two nations and their ruling political parties.

Speaking on behalf of APC National Chairman, Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, Dr. Dalori highlighted the historic and enduring relationship between Nigeria and Ethiopia, rooted in mutual respect, shared values, and common aspirations.

He noted that the bond between the two nations has been strengthened through decades of cooperation in diplomacy, trade, and cultural exchange.

“This gathering is more than a mere political congress; it is a celebration of our shared commitment to progress, unity, and development,” Dr. Dalori stated. “It reflects the profound friendship that exists between two great African nations—Nigeria and Ethiopia.”

The APC leader also underscored the alignment of goals between the APC and the Prosperity Party, both of which are dedicated to uplifting their citizens, fostering economic growth, promoting inclusive governance, and building prosperous futures for their respective countries.

“As you gather here to reflect on the achievements since your first Congress and chart a course for the future, I wish you productive and successful deliberations,” he said. “The challenges we face as nations may differ, but the solutions lie in solidarity, innovation, and a shared commitment to progress.”

Dr. Dalori conveyed a message of goodwill from Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic and trade ties with Ethiopia. He also extended warm greetings from the Nigerian community in Ethiopia, expressing a shared desire for peace and prosperity across the continent.

“On behalf of all Nigerians—both those residing at home and the vibrant Nigerian community here in Ethiopia—I extend a heartfelt message of friendship and peace,” he said. “May our nations continue to grow together, united by a shared vision of a prosperous and peaceful Africa.”

The event, attended by high-ranking Ethiopian officials of the Prosperity Party, including President Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Deputy Presidents Mr. Temesgen Tiruneh and Mr. Adem Farah, and members of various committees, as well as delegates from local and international political parties, marked a significant moment in deepening relationship between Nigeria and Ethiopia.

Dr. Dalori’s address concluded with a call for continued collaboration between the APC and the Prosperity Party, as well as a prayer for divine blessings on both nations.

The Second Congress of the Prosperity Party served as a platform to reflect on past achievements and strategise for future challenges, with Nigeria’s APC standing as a steadfast partner in the pursuit of a united and prosperous Africa.