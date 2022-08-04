Arsonists have burnt the Otukpo residence of one of the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Benue South Senatorial district Alhaji Abubakar Usman also known as Young Alhaji.

The incidence took place in the early hours of yesterday. Sources told our correspondent that it may not be unconnected to tussle for deputy governorship candidate of the APC in the state.

Confirming the incidence to newsmen yesterday in a telephone conversation, Alhaji Usman said it happened at about 3am on Wednesday, August 3rd 2022.

He also narrated that four days ago, he placed a casket in front of his house to signal the death of APC in zone c. He said the party was in comatose and needed life support.

“I am unhappy with what is happenings to APC in my zone. I did that to show that if something is not done quickly, the party will call for oxygen. The crisis is over deputy Governorship which some people like John Ochoga, Simon Shango and Jack Tilley Gyado are insisting on Samuel Ode while I as leader of the party in the zone is saying that it should go to Apa/Agatu.

“Am not suspecting anybody but whoever that has done it, is not far from a member of the APC in the zone. They burnt down my security house. The police and DSS are aware. Myself and my workers put off the fire,” he stated.

He called on leadership of the party to look into his protest. Usman said he could immediately estimate the loss, saying the whole structure was burnt down.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has condemned the attack on the house of the APC.

A statement by the adviser to the governor on media and publicity Terver Akase described the torching of Usman’s house by yet-to-be-identified persons as unacceptable, barbaric and anti-democracy tasks security operatives to fish out perpetrators of the act.

While sympathizing with Usman who is popularly known as Young Alhaji on the unfortunate incidence, Ortom urged him not to be discouraged and warned those causing unnecessary tension on account of political differences to desist or be prepared to face the long arm of the law.