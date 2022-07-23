As part of activities in the build -up to the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria, an All Progressives Congress support group, Mass Mobilisation (NATCOMM 2023) has appealed for the support of LEADERSHIP Newspapers to ensure the success of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the polls.

It stated that LEADERSHIP Newspapers had always demonstrated competence and highest standards of professional ethics by being unbiased and fair to all sides in their reportage of events.

“You are indeed a true Nigerian and we truly appreciate you. Please, keep up the good works,” the political group said during a courtesy visit to the headquarters of LEADERSHIP Group Limited in Abuja.

Board of Trustees chairman of the group, Dr Stephen Yusuf, said the visit was to solicit newspaper company’s cooperation and support as it had always done.

“We know LEADERSHIP as a very reputable newspaper with astute professionals. We know you very well. That’s why we are counting on you to ensure that our verse is captured by you and to also put our party in the right perspective for the teeming Nigerians. Going into the elections, we know it’s going to be a herculean task. And it is only a medium like you that we can use to reach out to the generality of Nigerians. We are counting on your widespread circulation to reach all Nigerians,” he said.

The group appealed to management of the newspaper to let the cordial relationship between the party and its publications to remain to ensure that the APC carries the day in the coming elections.

Asked how the party is dealing with the fallout of the Muslim-Muslim ticket that has seen some aggrieved members of the party either resign their membership or pull out from supporting the party’s candidate, national secretary of the group, Agaba Wilson Agaba said different reconciliatory measures were being used by the party leadership to pacify them.

Earlier, head of the LEADERSHIP team at the meeting and the newspaper’s editorial chairman, Mr Christian Ochiama, said the newspaper was ready to give the APC and its presidential candidate the needed editorial support ahead of the 2023 elections. He urged politicians to always play by the rules of the game and seek first, the growth and development of the country, while prioritising the peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians.