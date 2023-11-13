The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Senator Hope Uzodinma on his re-election as executive governor of Imo State, and Usman Ododo on his emergence as governor-elect of Kogi State, all in the Saturday, November 11, 2023 elections.

APC said the landslide victories of both Governor Uzodinma and Ododo at the just-concluded gubernatorial polls attested to the exceptional performance of the APC-led administrations in both states, and resonated loudly with voters.

Read Also: JUST-IN: Gov Diri Wins Bayelsa Guber Poll, Defeats APC’s Sylva, Others

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, expressed confidence that Governor Uzodinma will consolidate and extend the impressive accomplishments of his first term in office, while Usman Ododo will build on the solid record of the outgoing APC-administration in Kogi State.

APC commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for professionally discharging their constitutional duties during the elections in both states.

The ruling party further commended the Imo and Kogi electorate for their invaluable and massive support to the APC.