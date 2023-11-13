The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the off-cycle Bayelsa State governorship election, Senator Douye Diri, has won the Saturday, November 11, 2023 election.

Diri’s unassailable victory became apparent after the collation of the election results from all the eight local government areas of the State on Monday afternoon.

The state’s Returning Officer, Prof. Faruq Kuta, who resumed final phase of the collation at about 12:42pm on Monday, about 48 hours after the election held in the oil-rich South-South State, announced that the exercise had come to an end as he was expected to formally announce the winner of the election thereafter.

Our correspondent reports that incumbent Governor Diri won the election in six of the eight local government areas of the state, while his closest challenger and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timipre Sylva, cliched only two LGAs.

The LGAs include Kolokuma/Opokuma, Ogbia, Yenegoa, Sagbama, Nembe, Ekeremor, Brass, and Southern Ijaw.

The PDP candidate won the election with a margin of 65,088 votes ahead of his APC counterpart and others trailing far behind.

Details Later…