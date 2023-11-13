Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has commiserated with the Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) Movement worldwide on the death of their General Overseer and spiritual leader, Dr Samuel Adefila Abidoye.

The governor’s condolence message was contained in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

The statement reads: “On behalf of the people and government of Kwara State, the Governor sends his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the spiritual leader, the people of Omu Aran, and the C&S Movement family worldwide on the sad event.

“The governor said the late Baba Aladura made tremendous impacts as a religious leader with tentacles across the world and significant contributions to the wellbeing of his people.

“He prays God to grant comfort to everyone who mourns the late spiritual leader.”