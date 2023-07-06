Thursday, July 6, 2023
Read in Hausa
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
ADVERTISEMENT

APC Debunks Purported Suspension Of Akwa Ibom Chair

by Sunday Isuwa
46 mins ago
in News
apc
Share on WhatsAppShare on FacebookShare on TwitterTelegram

The State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Akwa Ibom State Chapter, has passed a vote of confidence on the State Chairman, Mr Stephen Leo Ntukepo and also debunked rumours of his suspension.

In a communique released by the party at the end of an executive council meeting held on the 3rd of July, 2023, the party revealed that all frictions within the State Executive have been resolved and they have unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the State Chairman.

According to the communique, “the entire State Executive Council members at the meeting passed a vote of confidence on Obong Steven Ntukekpo as the State Chairman of the party and also pledged our full support for his pragmatic leadership style by sustaining peace and unity within all components of the party.

 

“All issues leading to recent disagreements within the State Executive Council were amicably resolved and warring factions pledged to withdraw earlier release making the rounds on various media platforms.

 

RELATED

JUST-IN: Zamfara PDP Candidate Escapes Assassination Attempt As State-backed Anti-thuggery Team Attacks Convoy