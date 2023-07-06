Zamfara Gov Pegs Ministries From 28 To 16

Zamfara State governor, Dauda Lawal, has issued an Executive Order pruning down the number of Ministries from 28 to 16.

The governor said the decision was to transform the civil service for greater productivity and effective service delivery in the State.

Governor Lawal, who took to his social media handles to announce the decision on Thursday, added that the restructuring of the State government was in line with his vision to have an optimally functional cabinet that will reduce the cost of governance and provide the Zamfara people with the dividends of democracy.

He wrote: “As part of my administration’s drive to transform the civil service for greater productivity and effective service delivery as one of my key mandates, I assented to an executive order restructuring and reducing the number of our ministries from 28 to 16.

“This is done in line with my vision to have an optimally functional cabinet that will reduce the cost of governance and provide our people with the dividends of democracy.”