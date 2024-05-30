Ad

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State has said Governor Abdullahi Sule’s one year in office was impactful, rewarding and people-driven.

The party through its spokesman, Chief Douglas Otaru, in Lafia the state capital, said Sule’s leadership style has propelled several projects across the state and enriched the lives of the people.

“One year administration of governor Abdullahi Sule from all shades of evaluation has been so inspiring, productive and full of great prospects,” he stated.

According to him, the governor’s imprints could be seen in all facets of the economy, adding that frantic efforts to change the face of Nasarawa State through the Urban Renewal policy, has undoubtedly transformed the socio-economic status of the state and that of its citizens.

“I want to state unequivocally that Nasarawa State has gotten a leader who is prepared to carry the state to the next level of prosperity, therefore, all hands must be on deck to assist Governor Sule to bequeath good governance to the people of the state.

“I want to appeal to the citizens of the state both at home and in diaspora regardless of party affiliation to continue to support the vision of the governor in promoting inclusive governance and ensuring peace and stability as we strive to achieve an egalitarian society for all,” he said.

He expressed optimism that with the resilience, commitment and desire of the governor to do things right, the state will experience more development and transformation.

“The APC as a party will continue to rally round the governor of the state in our avowed commitment to continue to provide the needed support and enablement through regular interface and citizens engagement for dialogue and genuine reconciliation with the sole aim of achieving a peaceful atmosphere for all,” he added.