Apex body for civil rights movement for Nigerian youths and the middle-aged, Rising-Up for a United Nigeria (RUN), has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for running a stable and all-inclusive government.

It identified the budding synergy between the executive, legislative and judiciary arms of government as one of the greatest achievements of the current administration as it had ensured the smooth running of the affairs of the country.

The conveners of RUN, Ambassador Solomon Adodo and Chief Michael Msuaan, who spoke separately at Unity Fountain, Abuja, venue of their solidarity rally, rated Tinubu as a master strategist who has demonstrated great leadership skills and an unwavering commitment to making Nigeria an economic superpower in the world.

Adodo said, “We are here in solidarity with the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the good people of Nigeria as we mark twenty-five years of uninterrupted democracy and one year in office of our dear President. As a group, Nigerian youths and Middle-aged Citizens are proud of the sterling leadership qualities of Mr. President.

“Indeed, the government was greeted with more than a fair dose of challenges at its onset due to decades of neglect by successive governments. But by deft strategic moves in what can be described as the audacity of courage, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took the bull by the horns and embarked on enduring reforms. These bold reforms have now set the stage for the rapid development and advancement of Nigeria. Clearly, the bleeding has ended and the healing has begun.”

“We are delighted that through the trying times of the nation, the Legislature under the adroit leadership of Senate President Godswill Akpabio gave the Executive the needed support and partnership to navigate to the successes we now record. The cooperative approach of the National Assembly leadership has given birth to a budding relationship with the executive branch, as enshrined in the Constitution, which has facilitated the easy passage of bills and other policy instruments for the growth and development of the country. We are staunchly in support of our visionary leader”.

On his part, Msuaan, who congratulated the President for a successful one year in office, “called on Nigerians to cooperate fully with the current administration and reciprocate the good gesture of Tinubu who has started delivering on all his campaign promises, noting further that the time of politics is over, it is now time for governance and all hands be on deck to make the Renewed Hope of Mr. President a reality”.

Nigerian Youths and Middle-aged Citizens across the 36 states of the federation in their thousands were seen carrying placards with various inscriptions such as “Thank you Mr. President for a laying a solid foundation for enduring national development through numerous strategic projects”, “it’s time for productivity, prosperity and progress as youth partner the government to make Nigeria better, “the bleeding has ceased, the healing has begun”, and so many others conveying their appreciation for Mr. President. The group assured that they would continually serve as a bridge between the government and the youth to ensure that all the government’s efforts yielded maximum results.