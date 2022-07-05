Deputy national oragnising secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nze Chidi Duru, has implored members of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (United Kingdom), Nigeria branch, to take seriously the mentorship of younger arbitrators on ways of resolving legal issues in line with global best practices.

Duru stated this when he hosted the Arbitrators to mentoring session, the first-of-its-kind of networking, at his residence in Abuja.

The event provided a fitting opportunity to engage this critical segment of Nigeria’s legal system.

Welcoming members of the Institute at the event, Duru who is also chairman of Grand Towers Limited, thanked the executives of the Institute for giving him the honour of hosting the maiden edition of the its networking and mentoring session.

He said the event would provide the much-needed platform for members of the Institute to brainstorm and mentor younger arbitrators on novel strategies to resolve legal issues in line with global best practices.

Also at the event, the chapter’s chairman, Sola Ephriam Oluwanuga, ommended members of the institute for making out time out of their busy schedule to attend the event.

He restated the need for senior arbitrators to use younger arbitrators in the chapter as Registrars or secretaries as well as allow them to sit in as interns in their references.

The pitching and mentorship session, which gave junior arbitrators the chance to benefit from the shrewd expertise of older arbitrators present, was one of the event’s high points.

The discussion on cost arbitration was facilitated by Prof Paul Idornigie, with participation from other attendees at the event.