National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has secured the conviction of 984 drug offenders and traffickers in the last six months, its chairman and chief executive, Gen Buba Marwa (rtd), has said.

Marwa disclosed the feat in Yola, the Adamawa State capital yesterday when he received the new executives of the state chapter of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) at his Dougirei residence.

Marwa expressed worry that over 15 million Nigerians were into drug addiction, a situation he said that needs all Nigerians to check.

He said the recently launched “War Against Drug Abuse (WADA)” by the federal government was to reinvigorate the fight against the menace.

The NDLEA boss promised that more rehabilitation centres would be built and sought the support of the media, religious and traditional institutions for the war against hard drugs.

The NUJ chairman Ishaka Dedan appreciated the agency for the reduction in the abuse and trafficking in hard drugs.

Dedan lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing the former chairman of NDLEA Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah who hails from Babal-Midila in Hong local government area and the incumbent Buba Marwa from Michika who are indigenes of the state to transform the agency.