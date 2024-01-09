The All Progressives Congress (APC) has sued former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola before a Federal High Court in Osogbo for allegedly causing a faction within the party.

The APC, through its counsel Ayodele Kusamotu, Yemi Akingbade, R.I.O Oloyede and B.J Nwayen, asked the court to declare that the former minister of Interior cannot validly lead suspended party members and other persons associating with them to launch a political, factional and parallel group named Omoluabi Progressives within the party.

APC contended that the said launching of a factional political group or party within the party with the use of the party’s logo, symbol and slogan is considered to have contravened the constitution of Nigeria and party’s constitution.

The party said that Aregbesola has no constitutional power to launch a factional group within the party thereby sought an order of the court to proscribe and prohibit the factional group within APC in Osun.

The party also asked the court to restrain Aregbesola and his supporters from further forming any factional group or any parallel association within the party.

This was contained in suit number: FHC/OS/CS/1/2024 filed before a Federal High Court, Osogbo judiciary Division.

In it, the APC joined the former Governor Rauf Aregbesola, and three others including the Independent National Electoral Commission, Hon Rasheed Olalekan Afolabi and Mr Lani Baderinwa.

The relief sought by the plaintiff include, “That the 2nd Defendant cannot validly lead the 3rd-4th defendants who are suspended members of the plaintiff or any other person or persons to for a parallel political association or group within a similar or same name of the plaintiff by using the plaintiff’s logo, symbol and slogan without registration with the 1st Defendant in compliance with the provisions of section 221 and 222 of the 1999 constitution (as amended) and provisions of section 75(1)(2)(3) and 79(1)(2)(3)(a)(b)(c) of the Electoral Act 2022.