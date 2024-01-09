Throughout last week, there was justifiable outrage across the country as a result of the leak of a Humanitarian Ministry memo dated December 20, 2023. In the memo, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr. Betta Edu, was directing the Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, to transfer public funds amounting to N585, 189, 500, into the private account of one Oniyelu Bridget Mojisola.

Bridget Mojisola is said to be a project accountant for the Vulnerable Groups Scheme. As Nigerians were pondering on this rather unsavoury news, with many doubting its veracity, Betta Edu through her SA Media issued a press release to tell her own side of the story.

In that release, Dr Betta Edu, admitted the 20 December 2023 memo in which she urged the Accountant General of the Federation, Dr Oluwatoyin Madein, to transfer public fund amounting to N585.2 million, into a private account of an official in her ministry.

Minister’s Explanation For Transferring Public Funds Into A Private Account

According to the Minister’s memo, the fund in question was transferred from the National Social Investment office account and is meant for disbursement to vulnerable people in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Lagos, and Ogun states, under the Federal Government Poverty Intervention project Grants for Vulnerable Groups. Edu said in the memo that the government official, Bridget Oniyelu, whose private account with the United Bank of Africa the N585.2 million was paid into, is the accountant to the project under her office. Through her media aide, Rasheed Zubair, the minister admitted the veracity of the memo but posited that it was leaked as part of a plot to blackmail her.

While Betta Edu in her reaction found nothing wrong with the transfer of public funds to a private account, it is obvious that she is not aware that such transfers contravene various sections of Nigeria’s Financial Regulations 2009, which are meant to prevent fraud and other forms of corruption.

Public Financial Regulations On Funds Transfer

For the avoidance of doubt the public financial regulations of 2009 prohibits the payment of public funds into the account of a private individual. Section 713 of the law states that, “ Personal money shall in no circumstances be paid into a government bank account, nor shall any public money be paid into a private bank account. An officer who pays public money into a private account is deemed to have done so with fraudulent intention.”

If Edu was ignorant of this financial regulation, the Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein certainly was not as the Accountant General pointed out clearly in her response. Reacting to the matter, the Accountant General of the Federation through the Director of Press, Bawa Mokwa, explained that her office does not make payments on behalf of any Ministry, Department or Agencies of government for projects and programmes implementation.

She added that allocations are released to self-accounting MDAs in line with the budget, and such MDAs are responsible for the implementation of their projects and payments for such projects. She further explained that, although her office received the said request from the Ministry, it did not carry out the payment as it was not in the purview of her office to do so! However, the Accountant General advised the Ministry of the inappropriateness of making such payments in such an irregular manner as it was not in line with established payment procedures of the Federal Government.

While Dr. Madein, insisted on upholding the principles of accountability and transparency in the management of public finances, the so-called Project Accountant went right ahead to receive and disburse public money through her personal account. However, I am told by civil servants that Ministers are not accounting officers of their ministries, rather that function is domiciled with the Permanent Secretary! Clearly, Dr Edu was not so advised by her subordinates, if she was, methinks she would never have authored such a memo in the first place.

Cost Of Corruption to Nigeria Corruption in any form undermines the foundations of good governance and cripples a nation’s potential for development. The minister directing the payment of N585.2 million into a private account is not just an isolated incident but a glaring example of the systemic challenges Nigeria faces in promoting transparency, accountability, and overall development. At the heart of this issue is a blatant violation of public financial regulations by accounting staff who should know better. The very essence of these regulations is to ensure checks and balances so that public funds are utilized mainly for the benefit of the citizenry. How can the pressing needs such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and social welfare programmes be solved if scarce funds are continually frittered away for such expenses as flight tickets to destinations without airports as some memos show. When high officials divert such substantial sums into private accounts, it is a betrayal of the public trust and a negation of the nation’s progress.

One of the most alarming aspects of this incident is the alleged mismanagement of funds meant for vulnerable Nigerians. It seems as if poor Nigerians are bearing the brunt of corruption and fund mismanagement by public officials who uses funds for the poor to fund their own lavish and luxurious lifestyles. This onslaught against the citizenry is reminiscent of the recent “missing Christmas rice”!

It may be recalled that the media was awash with reports of rice released to NASS members for their constituents for Christmas celebrations! However to the chagrin of many, there are very scanty reports that such rice was distributed by NASS members to their constituents. Even ordinary rice reportedly handed over to NASS members for the benefit of poor citizens went “AWOL”! This simply means that the political elite has not learnt anything from the anti SARS riots that saw citizens react against oppressive policies and institutions. This highlights the depth of rot in the system.

Tackling Corruption Headlong

Tackling corruption requires a multi-faceted approach. First and foremost, there must be a commitment from the highest levels of government to prioritize transparency and accountability. This includes robust mechanisms for monitoring and auditing public finances, ensuring that all transactions align with established regulations.

Secondly, there must be a comprehensive review and strengthening of anti-corruption laws and institutions. The legal framework should provide adequate deterrents and ensure swift prosecution of individuals involved in corrupt practices.

Additionally, institutions such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should be empowered with the necessary resources and independence to carry out their mandate effectively. Furthermore, fostering a culture of transparency requires promoting a free and vibrant media.

President Orders Probe

Thankfully, President Bola Tinubu has ordered a thorough probe of the whole matter in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known in a statement on Sunday. Also, a release from the Presidency and signed by Bayo Onanuga has confirmed the probe. He said, “the appropriate authorities are investigating the financial irregularity involving the transfer of N585.189 million by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.” He continued, “The matter is under investigation.” This investigation is in order as the probe will not only put paid to speculations, but it will also enable Dr Betta Edu to redeem her good name. As a Nigerian from Cross River State, I do hope that Betta Edu will be exonerated as such irregular behaviour is not in our character. Cross Riverians are known for probity and honest behaviour in public office.

