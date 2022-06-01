All Progressives Congress (APC) Appeal Committee for the Governorship Primary election in Lagos State on Tuesday declared that the process was free, fair, peaceful and transparent, just as the sole petitioner, Mr. Ahmed Olorunfemi Mustapha withdrew his petition and promised to support the party and its governorship candidate in the state.

The chairman of the Appeal of the Committee, Hon. Ibrahim Akaje who stated this while briefing newsmen in Lagos on the activities of the committee in Lagos said the three man Gubernatorial Primary Election Appeal Committee inaugurated by the National Working Committee of the party led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu has amicably resolved the issues raised by the aggrieved party in order to foster unity and make progress in the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akaje, flanked by the secretary of the committee Barrister Abubakar Hassan and Hon. Ginika Tor noted that Lagos State was among the APC states that recorded relative peace in the primary elections.

‘’It is instructive to inform the press and the party faithful that the committee has received the report of the election committee held on the 26” of May, 2022 at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos State. The report of the Gubernatorial Primary Election Committee confirmed that the election was a free, fair, peaceful and transparent exercise,’’ he said.

The chairman of the committee pointed out that,’’ The committee received a single petition submitted by Ahmed Olorunfemi Mustapha alleging that he was denied access and participation in the Gubernatorial Primary election. In view of that and to ensure justice and fairness, the complainant was invited and accorded fair hearing in a peaceful meeting under a conducive atmosphere.’’

Fielding questions from newsmen, the petitioner Mr. Ahmed Olorunfemi Mustapha said, ‘’ I will abide by the party’s decisions , irrespective of what has happened, we have been a beneficiary of the party, we cannot break a house that we have built. We have resolved to work together with the party in exploring the internal mechanism of the party.’’