Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) said it would commence the 2021 main pilgrimage exercise to Israel, Jordan and Rome by the middle of this month.

The executive secretary of NCPC, Rev Yakubu Pam, disclosed this during a send forth ceremony organised for a retiring senior officer of the commission, Pastor Tete Yakubu, who had attained the mandatory retirement age of 60 years.

Pam explained that the 2021 main pilgrimage exercise was expected to have commenced on 30th May, 2022, but regretted the inability of the commission to commence the exercise due to operational reasons.

He described the retiring staff of the commission as a true man of God, who had worked tirelessly for the commission.

In a statement by the information officer of the commission, Kande Ibrahim, the NCPC boss admonished the retiring worker to hold on to God and depend on Him as his guide, even as he exits the commission.

In his remarks, the director of administration, Mr. Barnabas Ali said Yakubu had conducted himself very well all through his service in the commission.

He enjoined the staff of the commission to be supportive and show love to one another, even as he urged them to engage in healthy relationship and to shun rivalry, stating that “no one remains in civil service forever.”

In his remarks Yakubu appreciated the commission for the time he spent in service to humanity and to God.

He further stated that the grace of God had kept him alive to witness his retirement, even as he advised staff to be patient and to always do the right thing as they wait for their turn to retire.