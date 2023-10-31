The Kebbi State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Awareness For People with Disabilities Organisation has empowered 50 of its members with funds to engage in businesses.

Presenting the funds to the beneficiaries at the Kebbi Central APC zonal office in Birnin Kebbi metropolis, the chairman of the organisation, Ana’s Malami Gwandu said the beneficiaries which comprised the deaf, blind and cripple were drawn from the 21 local government areas of the state.

He said the gesture is to encourage the benefitting members to engage in different businesses such as carpentry, welding, tailoring, shoe making and petty-trading.

Gwandu called on the beneficiaries to use what they received to the purpose of what the funds were served.

Governor Nasir Idris who was represented at the event by the state accountant-general, Alhaji Bello Ibrahim Nahaliku, commended the leadership of the organisation for their support towards the emergence of APC government in the state.

He donated N1.5 million to the organisation and charged the beneficiaries to utilise the money to become self-reliant.