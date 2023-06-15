Police Arrest Cripple, 3 Other Child Traffickers, Rescue Victim

Operatives of the Delta State police command have arrested a cripple, three other suspected traffickers and rescued a three-year-old child from them.

The suspects are Mohammed Isah, Ibrahim Sani ‘m’ 23years, Kabiru Ibrahim ‘m’ 52years and Abubakar Mohammed ‘m’ a 32years old cripple.

Early this week, one Aisha Yusuf of Abraka community Asaba, reported at the station that her son Abubakar Atiku aged 3years was stolen by one Mohammed Isah aged 35years.

Acting on the complaint, the state commissioner of police, Wale Abass gave marching orders to the DPO ‘C’ Division Asaba, CSP Apu Torukeregha to go all out to arrest the suspect and rescue the stolen child.

In compliance with this directive, the DPO led operatives of the division’s Anti-crime patrol team on a frantic search for the stolen child. Acting on a tip-off, the team stormed Abraka market Oshimili-South LGA, where the principal suspect Mohammed Isah was arrested.

The suspect led policemen to a hotel in Onitsha, Anambra State where the team arrested one Suleiman Mohammed, 38 years, in whose custody the missing child was found.