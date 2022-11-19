PDP presidential running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa says Nigeria needs a leadership with strong commitment to address the present security challenges in most parts of the country.

He stated this in Bauchi at a forum organised by Muslim and Christian leaders in solidarity with the Atiku/Okowa presidential efforts.

Addressing participants from the 19 northern states, Mr. Okowa regretted that kidnappings, banditry, farmers-herders clashes and insurgency had contributed to the deterioration of the country’s economy.

He, however, expressed confidence that if given the mandate, the Peoples Democratic Party would change the negative narrative by introducing effective economic policies.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State who was represented by his deputy, Senator Baba Tela, said the Atiku/Okowa ticket is the best choice for Nigeria, and promised his relentless support to their candidacy.

Convener of the event and speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Ayuba Abok, emphasised the importance of peaceful coexistence, saying they remained committed to ensuring a unified Nigeria, hence their support for Atiku/Okowa in the 2023 election.

Ayuba Abok noted that the PDP had produced credible presidential candidates that have the capacity to deliver.