The Peace Committee Ai-Attah Agila Development Association has dismissed report by the chairman of Ado local government Hon James Oche that some of its youths acted as mercenaries in the crisis between Effium and Ezza communities where many were killed.

The secretary, Ai-Attah Agila Development Association, Comrade John Ese, said the chairman was using his office to seek revenge on the youths he tagged mercenaries.

Oche had written to the state government and accused Williams Okefie Epe, Patrick Ezza and Gideon Unazi from Apa Ward of attacking and killing dozens of people in

Ado local government in a renewed Effium/Ezza clash.

The council chairman in a letter addressed to the special adviser on security to the governor of Benue State said one of the arrested suspects, identified as Williams Epe, aside from resisting arrest, tried to physically and forcefully seize the gun of one of the Benue Volunteer Guards named Abuh Omoha with the intent of shooting the security team before he was overpowered and arrested.