Director general of the Campaign Organisation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Cross River State, Amb Soni Abang, said All Progressive Congress (APC) has a credible candidate that would defeat the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming gubernatorial election come 2023.

In an interview with journalists, the former Nigerian Ambassador to Mali expressed optimism that APC’s victory is guaranteed at all levels, especially in the governorship election with Prince Bassey Edet Otu as the candidate.

The former PDP state chairman, disclosed that broad-based directorates will be formed across all strata of the APC and that the campaign structure will be different from earlier ones.

According to him, PDP is coming into the elections with a very heavy moral baggage that is hanging conspicuously on its neck.

“This baggage is the insistence of the opposition on producing a governorship candidate from the central senatorial district when the doctrine of equity, natural justice, fair play, and brotherliness dictates otherwise.

“We condemned a situation where people have become too greedy for political power and have in the process, thrown away sterling political expediency for personal gains.

“There is an unwritten rule which governs power equations in Cross River whereby all the senatorial districts in the state take turns to produce the governor without any rancor.

“It was only natural that the number one seat be occupied by the southern senatorial district from May 2023, having gone round all the districts. Hence the remarkable solidarity for the Back to South Political Movement is gathering momentum by the day,” he said.

He commended Governor Ben Ayade for equitably distributing political appointments to cover all strata of the society in the state and the APC would rely on these appointees as able hands to win the elections.