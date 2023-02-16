As the general elections draw nearer, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun has passed a vote of no confidence in the commissioner of police, Patrick Kehinde Longe, accusing him of partisanship.

The party leadership called on the inspector-general of police (IGP) Alkali Baba Usman to effect the transfer of the CP as a matter of urgency to avert the alleged civil unrest perpetrating in connivance with the members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing a press conference yesterday at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office, Osogbo, the acting chairman of Osun APC, Tajudeen Lawal, who decried the pockets of political atrocities allegedly perpetrated by PDP thugs since the emergence of the Ademola Adeleke-led government, said it was bizarre that the police had connived with members of the ruling party in the state to make life unbearable for members of the opposition.

Lawal who reeled out some of the political attacks carried out by PDP hoodlums against members of his party in the last few months, said it is apposite to effect the removal of the Police Commissioner who had openly and clearly shown partisanship in his official conducts since his deployment to Osun.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the leaders and members of his party have not known peace for a day since the tribunal judgement that ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return from Governor Ademola Adeleke and give same to the winner of the election, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola.

But Longe through the police public relations officer Yemisi Opalola said the command had remained impartial in its operations.