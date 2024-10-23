The All Progressives Congress (APC) has indefinitely postponed the scheduled Rivers State Chapter’s elective congresses.

The congresses were scheduled for this Saturday at the ward level, next Saturday at the local government level, and the Saturday thereafter at the state level.

APC National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka, who announced this in a terse statement on Tuesday night, said new exercise dates will be announced in due course.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) Rivers State Chapter’s elective congresses earlier scheduled for 26th October 2024 (Ward Congress), 2nd November 2024 (LGA Congress) and 9th November 2024 (State Congress) have been postponed.

“New dates for the Congresses will be announced in due course,“ the statement reads.