A group under the auspices of Nigerian Youth Treaty for Good Governance (NYTGG), has called for the sack of Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, over incessant collapse of power grid and distribution inefficiency.

In a statement issued in Kaduna, Abdullahi Sani, the group’s chairman, said the persistent issues in the power sector reflect poorly on the government and cause widespread hardship for citizens.

The statement reads in parts,” Countless families have been left in the dark, businesses have suffered immense losses, and the nation’s economy has been hindered by the failures associated with energy supply. As a country aspiring to join the ranks of top-performing economies globally, we can no longer ignore the detrimental impact of the Power Minister and TCN leadership’s failures on our collective development.”

“It is on record that since the beginning of President Tinubu’s administration, Nigeria has experienced an unprecedented number of system collapses, leading to widespread blackouts across the country.”

“In light of this situation, we strongly urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to include Adebayo Adelabu’s name among those affected by the imminent cabinet reshuffling. The constant failures in the power sector must be met with decisive action from the highest levels of government,” the statement said.