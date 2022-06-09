Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has congratulated the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory at the just concluded presidential primary of the party, held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

He described the emergence of the former Lagos governor as a victory for democracy, and demonstration of his influence and acceptability, not only within the APC but across the length and breadth of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Tinubu who emerged as the flag-bearer of the ruling party on Wednesday, polled a total of 1, 271 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi who got 316 votes, while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo came third in the contest with 235 votes.

Governor Oyetola, in a statement by his chief press secretary, Ismail Omipidan, noted that the emergence of Tinubu in the hitch-free electoral process was a clear indication that the country was on the verge of democratic rejuvenation.

He expressed confidence in the capacity and competence of Tinubu to deliver victory for the APC in the 2023 presidential election, adding that the former Lagos governor would deploy his administrative acumen to take the country to enviable heights ever known in history.