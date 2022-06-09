Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has urged Chairmen of the 18 Local Government Councils in the state to set up community security guards otherwise known as Vigilantes in their respective council areas, noting that it will enhance security at the grassroots level.

The governor added that the Ondo State Security Network Agency otherwise known as Amotekun Corps would assist in the training of the Vigilante for effective security of their respective domain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Akeredolu spoke while playing host to the chairmen of councils in the state who came on a condolence visit to the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure over the last Sunday gunmen attacked St Francis Catholic Church in Owo.

He stressed the need for every Local Government to have its vigilante to complement the efforts of the Amotekun Corps and other security agencies in the state

According to the governor, “We have a challenge, so we need to sit down among ourselves and work out how to have local government vigilante in your area just like we now have Amotekun in the state

He said, “Nothing is stopping you from using all you can to secure your areas.”

Akeredolu assured the people of the state that his administration would remain undeterred and unwavering in its resolve to fight for justice and equity.

Akeredolu described the Owo attack as a tragic incident beyond any sense of decency and a serious assault on humanity.

“You can’t fathom what this mindless terrorist did in that church. You can’t imagine it until you can get there! To make matters worse if you have the opportunity of visiting the hospital facilities where a couple of victims are being treated, you cannot but weep”

Earlier, the ALGON chairman in the state, Mr Augustine Oloruntogbe, condoled with the governor and the people of the state, particularly the people of Owo and the victims on behalf of his colleagues.