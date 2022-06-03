Following the submission of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential screening committee’s reports to the National Working Committee (NWC) on Friday, a chieftain of the party from Cross Rivers, High Chief Ray Morphy, has commended the panel “for an excellent job.”

The Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led Screening Committee submitted its reports to the party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamul at the party’s national secretariat.

Adamu, while receiving the reports, expressed gratitude to the Chief Oyegun-led panel, even as he promised to consider the report accordingly before the start of the national convention of the party.

Reacting to the development, High Chief Morphy applauded the committee, saying “Oyegun always does an excellent job which all party members can be proud of.”

According to the APC chieftain, the report was thorough and worthy, “a hallmark of Dr Oyegun who is jot only a super scholar but a man of unimpeachable integrity and character.

“Having done such an excellent job, Oyegun has made the party’s job much easier and practical.

“Indeed all party members and the various arms of government owe him and his 7 man Committee a huge burden of gratitude!”