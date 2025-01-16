The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Edo State has taken possession of its party secretariat located at 59, Airport Road, Benin City, four years after it was evicted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

APC State Chairman, Emperor Jarrett Tenebe who spoke shortly after the reclaiming the secretariat, said the property rightfully belonged to the APC as they had renewed the rent for a period of 7 years before the PDP, with the help of former Governor Godwin Obaseki forcefully took it from the party.

Emperor Tenebe said, “About 4 years ago, APC made frantic effort to extend the rent of this particular building which has always been the office of the APC. If you search on Google, you will discover that this secretariat still reads “APC’s office”.

“The party in the state approached the national office to arrange so that we will be able to pay for more years for the rent of this facility. The national obliged us and sent us money to renew it for 7 years.”

Details later…