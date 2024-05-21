Following the arrest and prosecution of former chairman of disciplinary committee of Park Management System (PMS) in Oyo state, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, aka Auxiliary, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the National Special Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Kayode Egbedokun, to carry out a thorough investigation on the various allegations against the suspect with a view to unravelling his sponsors and other accomplices.

The party’s publicity secretary, Olawale Sadare, cautioned against selective justice, saying “Lamidi could not have committed the heinous crimes all alone and without the sponsorship or support.

“Arrest and prosecution of Lamidi was long overdue in view of the fact he has always been a thorn in the flesh of the residents of Oyo State and the good people of Ibadan in particular.

“It is on this note that we commend the officials of the DSS who eventually got him arrested following a long time of distress calls from his numerous victims.

“Until recently when the bubble burst between him and Gov. Seyi Makinde, the same man (Lamidi), was untouchable as he got the full backing of the Agodi Government House landlords to run a separate government in the state.

“There is no denying the fact that Lamidi and his vicious gang have violated many innocent people’s right since May 29, 2019 when Gov. Makinde came into power.

“Also, it is an established fact that he had in his possession a cache of arms and ammunition which no security agency in the state could boast of. “

The party said there are even claims from certain quarters that weapons meant for the Amotekun Corps in Oyo state ended up in the hands of Lamidi and his gang members.

“Many members and leaders of our great party, APC, have fallen victims of Mukaila Lamidi’s reign of terror in the past, but this cannot make us support selective justice. Both the NSA and IGP should wade into the matter and ensure that thorough investigation is carried out to unmask those who sponsored or backed Lamidi’s criminal acts in the state.

“With thorough and unbiased investigation, a lot would be revealed and all those responsible for political violence, thuggery and brigandage in the state in the last five years would be made to face justice,” he added.