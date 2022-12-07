The Kano Central Senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Abdulkareem Abdulsalam Zaura has called on the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to align itself with the enabling laws and follow due before embarking on any prosecution or arrest.

This was even as he asked the Commission to meet him at the Supreme Court having been cleared and pronounced innocent of all allegations by the High Court in Kano State.

He stated this amidst the recent declaration by EFCC to launch a manhunt for the arrest of Zaura.

Addressing a press briefing at the Nigerian Union of Journalists Secretariat, Abuja yesterday, the personal assistant to AA Zaura and spokespersons for his Campaign Organisation, Ibrahim Garba, said the EFCC to respect due process as the case is currently in Supreme Court.

He said the new tactics by EFCC were against President Muhammadu Buhari’s call for the respect of the principle of the rule of law.

Ibrahim, who said the accused person, AA Zaura had no link with the charges brought forward, disclosed that Zaura’s legal team had “since filed a similar petition to the Supreme Court for further hearing on the matter.”