The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council in Gombe State has said that its candidate, Alhaji Jibrin Barde will win the 2023 gubernatorial election.

According to the Atiku/Barde campaign management council, only its candidate Barde has the capacity, honesty, sincerity of heart and willpower to address all forms of inequalities inGombe State.

This is as the organisation claimed that Gombe State is 100 percent PDP adding that every development in the state is still traced to the achievement of their party.

The deputy director media and Publicity, of the campaign council, Junaidu Usman Abubakar, told LEADERSHIP in Abuja that PDP has been a success story in the state stating that people living in Gombe will know that during the time of former Governor Dankwambo, a lot was achieved when it comes to development.

According to him: “The story of Barde is the story of hope which every human would dream to have. He rose from zero to hero, and also believed in humanity and that is what keeps him going.”

Speaking on the party’s chances at defeating the incumbent governor, Abubakar said President Buhari had on many platforms, said that as somebody who defeated an incumbent president, he would not allow any politicians to use money and thugs to intimidate voters.

“We believe in issue based campaigns. We don’t believe in attacking opponents. We are telling the people what we have done and what we are going to do in the future by God’s grace. Political campaigns should not be anchored on insults, abuse, and any other things,” Abubakar said, adding that the levels of hunger in the state are at their peaks insisting that nobody is enjoying, not even the people that are part of the government.

“The governor has turned the government into a one-man business which is not good. PDP has been a success story in Gombe state. Anyone that has been to Gombe, would tell you what PDP has done in the State.

“When Dankwambo was a governor, he represented the people and the party in terms of infrastructure, education, and hospitals.”