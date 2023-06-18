APC Senatorial Candidate, Onjeh Advocates For Sports As Catalyst For Development

In his role as the APC 2023 senatorial candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh emphasized the significance of sports as a vital catalyst for national unity and progress. This assertion was made during his address as the Special Guest of Honour at the highly anticipated grand finale of the inaugural Tawari Football Talent Hunt Competition, which took place yesterday at the Tawari School Football Pitch in Tawari Council Ward, Kogi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Comrade Onjeh reiterated the transformative power of promoting and supporting sporting activities among the youth, highlighting its potential to mitigate social vices prevalent in society. As the former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), he also called for the establishment of a dedicated funding mechanism for sports development in Nigeria. This mechanism would encourage corporate organizations to make regular contributions to a common fund aimed at financing sporting activities as part of their corporate social responsibility initiatives.

In a message of encouragement to the young players, Onjeh emphasized that the disparity between legendary figures like Messi, Ronaldo, and the budding football talents who participated in the competition solely lies in the platform they had in Argentina, Spain (Messi), and Portugal (Ronaldo) to nurture and showcase their abilities. He expressed optimism that President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Mandate would usher in a renaissance in the administration and management of sports in Nigeria. Comrade Onjeh also commended the organizers of the event for their commendable initiative.

The Tawari Football Talent Hunt Competition is a grassroots