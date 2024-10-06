The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has won all the 27 chairmanship and 281 out of 287 councillorship seats contested by 11 political parties in the Saturday, October 5, 2024, local government elections held in Jigawa State.

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) also won the councillorship seat of Margadu Ward in Guri local government, while Accord Party won 4 councillorship seats of Ajaura ward in Taura local government area, Kanwa Ward in Jahun local government, Maiaduwa Ward in Gagarawa local government and Guntusu Ward of Gwaiwa local government.

The election results were declared at the respective local government headquarters and political ward Coalition Centres across the 27 local government areas of the state.

According to the results obtained from the Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (JISEC), winner of the councillorship seat of Dubantu Ward in Hadejia local government was not declared due to disagreement over the results coalition and destruction of some ballot boxes.

However, the Executive Chairman of JISEC, Hon Auwalu Muhammad Harbo has presented Certificate of Return to the winners of the 27 local government chairman seats.

Commenting on the outcome of the election, Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Hon Aminu Sani Gumel congratulates his party members for the overwhelming victory.

“Jigawa people have confidence in our party and our leader, Governor Namadi and his 12-point agenda designed to make Jigawa great, therefore they cannot make mistake of voting party that lack manifesto or clear blueprint for the development of Jigawa State, Gumel stated.